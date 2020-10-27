Demi Lovato To Host E!’s People’s Choice Awards

Demi Lovato has been set to host the 2020 E!’s People’s Choice Awards, which will air November 15 live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The news came Tuesday during a Twitter conversation between the Grammy-nominated singer and the cable network.

Lovato, who has won five People’s Choice Awards in 12 nominations, has had a busy 2020, with performances at the Grammys and the Super Bowl (where she sang the national anthem) and the release of singles “Anyone,” “I Love You” and “I’m Ready,” the latter in a duet with Sam Smith. Recent singles include “Ok No to Be OK” with Marshmello and “Commander in Chief.” On screen, her recent credits including a role on the final season of NBC’s Will & Grace and in Netflix’s Eurovision.

She now will emcee a hybrid People’s Choice ceremony that will present awards in 44 categories across entertainment and pop culture, with nominees including Janelle Monae, Charlize Theron, Jamie Foxx, Tom Hanks and Issa Rae and movies and TV series including Birds of Prey, The Old Guard and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Tyler Perry and Jennifer Lopez will receive special honors during the ceremony, which will air from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.