Fremantle Firms The Apartment & Castlefield Team For Thriller Series ‘Death At SeaWorld’

Fremantle firms The Apartment and Castlefield have secured rights to David Kirby’s book Death At SeaWorld and plan to turn it into a ten part drama series with showrunner Simon Allen (Das Boot).

Inspired by a true story, the book draws on events that preceded the award-winning documentary Blackfish, charting five characters whose lives intertwine then collide with the 2010 death of all-American SeaWorld poster girl by the captive killer whale Tilikum.

The rights were secured by The Young Pope and My Brilliant Friend producer Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment and by UK producers Hilary Martin and Simon Judd for Castlefield. Production is intended to begin late 2021.

The deal was brokered on behalf of Kirby by Allison Warren and Todd Shuster of Aevitas Creative Management.

Lorenzo Mieli said: “Death At SeaWorld will not only be a searingly relevant prestige television event but also an inspiring rallying call to protect the beauty and wonder of our troubled planet. I am thrilled to be bringing the remarkable untold chapters of this story to life with such a talented and committed team.”

Castlefield’s Hilary Martin and Simon Judd commented: “David’s groundbreaking book and Simon’s breathtaking take on the material have sparked to create an irresistible drama that is at once both emotionally intimate and globally resonant. We are delighted to be working alongside them both to build this compelling and impactful series”.