‘Deadpool 2’ Actor Jack Kesy To Star In Indie ‘Way Of The Warriors’

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Kesy, who had breakout roles in The Strain and Deadpool 2 will lead the cast of indie drama Way Of The Warriors. John Montague will write and direct. Michael Tadross Jr, Jasmine Reid, and Arnold Rifkin will produce.

The story follows an authentic inspirational story about a hockey coach that unites his family, team and town to overcome adversity and achieve the impossible. Film is scheduled for a November start in Minnesota.

“It’s a message I think is important in these divided times. It’s about coming together through hardship and finding a way past our differences. I’m excited to bring it to the screen,” Reid said.

Kesy can currently be seen in The Outpost opposite Orlando Bloom. His film Mosquito State recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Kesy will soon be seen in Lionsgate’s comedy-thriller Cicada 3301 and the highly anticipated Amazon feature Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, based on the Clancy novel, where Kesy stars alongside Michael B. Jordan.

