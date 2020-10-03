‘Dazed And Confused’ Cast, Including Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck And Parker Posey, Will Do Charity Livestream Table Read

Matthew McConaughey and the cast of Dazed and Confused will reunite on Oct. 11 for a live script reading of the 1993 film to benefit Dallas-based March for Science’s #VoteForScience campaign in support of Texas voting initiatives.

The reading also benefits the Voto Latino Foundation, a voter outreach and education nonprofit for that community.

Fans who want to to watch the live reading at 6:30 PM on Oct. 11 can donate any amount here for access.

Joining McConaughey on the livestream are two dozen original cast members, including Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, Jason London, Joey Lauren Adams and Adam Goldberg. Patton Oswalt will moderate a live Q&A immediately after the reading.

Dazed and Confused was a stoner cult classic about the last day of school at Lee High in Austin, Texas. Richard Linklater directed the low-budget film, which had a young unknown at the time cast. It went on to gross $8 million in the US, and video helped spur its word-of-mouth popularity.