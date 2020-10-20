‘Days Of Our Lives’ To Resume Production After Shutdown Over Positive COVID-19 Test

Days Of Our Lives is returning to production sooner than originally planned.

Filming on the NBC daytime drama was suspended on Oct. 12 for two weeks after a production team member tested positive for COVID-19. Taping on the series, produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures TV, was slated to resume October 26.

However, following a thorough investigation including contact tracing, quarantines, testing, and a deep cleaning of the studio, the health and safety experts at Days of our Lives have determined that it was safe to return to production before the end of the two-week period. As a result, the show will be back on set tomorrow Oct 20.

As we reported, the pause will not delay air dates, and the show’s run of originals on NBC will not be disrupted.