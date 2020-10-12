‘Days Of Our Lives’ Production Suspended For 2 Weeks After Positive COVID-19 Test

EXCLUSIVE: Filming on NBC’s Days of Our Lives has been shut down for the next two weeks after a production team member tested positive for COVID-19. The cast, crew and staff of the daytime drama were just notified of the temporary shutdown in an email from Corday Productions, which co-produces with Sony Pictures TV. Taping is slated to resume October 26. The pause will not delay air dates, and the show’s run of originals on NBC will not be disrupted.

The person who received a positive result as part of the production’s stringent testing protocol has been placed in isolation. Preliminary contact tracing has been completed, with the people identified as close contacts to the affected individual placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The actions, taken out of an abundance of caution, also include deep cleaning and disinfecting of Days of Our Lives‘ production facilities on the Sony lot.

Days of Our Lives suspended taping in mid-March amid an industrywide production shutdown due to the pandemic. Unlike its counterparts, which had episodes in the can to last a couple of months, Days of Our Lives had enough completed originals to take it through early October. As a result, the NBC resumed production September 1, weeks — and in some cases months — after the other broadcast daytime dramas. Of them, CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful has had brief production pauses related to testing.

Reflecting the challenges of filming large-scale TV series during a pandemic, several shows have recently shut down for two weeks following positive COVID tests including ABC/Sony TV’s For Life and NBC/Uni TV’s Chicago Med.

In January, NBC renewed Days of Our Lives for a record 56th season. Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the show airs nationally on NBC in the U.S. and in more than 25 countries internationally. The core families are the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras, and the storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.

Days of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producers Meng and Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.