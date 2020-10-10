‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Kristian Alfonso Shares Her Final Show Scenes Via Instagram

Days of Our Lives star Kristian Alfonso, one of the daytime drama’s most recognizable and longest-tenured stars, posted shots today of her last scenes on the show via Instagram. She added the hashtag #thankful as part of her shoutouts to various supporters.

Alfonso announced earlier she is leaving the NBC series, which she first joined in 1983. She filmed her final episode several months ago before the show went on hiatus because of the pandemic.

“I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter,” Alfonso said in a statement to Deadline in July when news of her departure broke.

Days Of Our Lives returned to production in September.

Related Story Kevin Dobson Dies: 'Knots Landing' and 'Days Of Our Lives' Star Was 77

Alfonso has played Hope Williams Brady on the daytime drama since 1983 and, with two brief breaks, has been on the show ever since, earning a Daytime Emmy Award nomination.

Introduced as Hope Williams, her character fell in love with and married Bo Brady, played by Peter Reckell. She left the show for two years in 1987 and returned briefly from April to July 1990, which culminated with the entire town of Salem believing that Hope had died.

She returned again in 1994 as Gina, an amnesiac who had a marked resemblance to Hope. The character turned out to be Hope after a complicated storyline involving the evil Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) who had brainwashed Gina into believing she was Princess Gina Von Amberg. Hope, a prominent detective in the Salem Police Department, was the one to finally kill Stefano, a decision with repercussions that weighed heavily on her conscience for many years.

Days, which in January was renewed for a 56th season, comes from Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures TV.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.