‘Day Of The Dead’: Keenan Tracey, Daniel Doheny Among Five Cast In Syfy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Keenan Tracey (Bates Motel), Daniel Doheny (Alex Strangelove), Natalie Malaika (Fractured), newcomer Morgan Holmstrom and Kristy Dinsmore (Vikings) are set as series regulars in Syfy’s Day of the Dead, based on George A. Romero’s classic zombie film, from Abbott Street Films and Cartel Entertainment (Creepshow). Additionally, horror filmmaker Steven Kostanski is set to direct the first four episodes and executive produce. Production is currently underway on the 10-episode series in Vancouver.

Written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who also will showrun, Day of the Dead is the intense story of six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. This ode to Romero’s famous flesh-eaters reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

Tracey will play Cam McDermott, a high school senior and son of a local police detective who spends his free time working odd jobs to get out of his small Pennsylvania hometown.

Doheny will play Luke Bowman, the son of town mayor, Paula Bowman.

Malaika will play Lauren Howell, a sarcastic assistant mortician at the local mortuary.

Holmstrom will play Sarah Blackwood, former Special Forces now working on a fracking crew outside of town. She discovers a mysterious body which plunges her into the middle of a zombie invasion.

Dinsmore will play Amy, a life coach and daughter of the town doctor. When the dead start to rise, she begins a transformation as she fights for survival.

Stan Spry, Jeff Holland and Drew Brown executive produce on behalf of Cartel Entertainment, along with Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani from HiTide Studios.

Tracey’s notable television credits include Bates Motel, The Returned, Rogue and The 100. Additional film credits include Polaroid and Extracurricular, for which he scored two songs. Tracey is repped by The Characters Talent Agency and LINK Entertainment.

Doheny is best known for his role as Alex in the teen comedy Alex Strangelove. He will be seen next in television series Brand New Cherry Flavor. Additional film and TV credits include Supernatural, Loudermilk and The Package. Doheny is repped by King Talent Inc.

Malaika was most recently seen on thriller feature Fractured, alongside Sam Worthington. She will be seen next in teen cult thriller The Color Rose. Additional film and television credits include Good Witch, Cranberry Christmas, Conviction and Kidnapped: The Kamiyah Mobley Story. Malaika is repped by RED Management.

Originally from Winnipeg, newcomer Holmstrom is proudly of Cree-Métis heritage. She received an education in the arts, playing violin and singing before starting an international model career at age 14. She currently resides in Vancouver pursuing a career in film and television. Holmstrom is repped by KC Talent Management.

Dinsmore, who has had a successful dance career since the age of 3, earned The Melanie Desiling award for most promising dancer at age 16 and has since performed for the Royal Caribbean Cruise line and at the Vancouver 2010 Olympic closing ceremonies. Additional film and television credits include Storm Cell, Loudermilk, Rogue, Supernatural and most recently, Vikings. Dinsmore is repped by Untitled Entertainment.