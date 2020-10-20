David Weil Sci-Fi Anthology Series Greenlighted By Amazon

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has ordered a second series from David Weil, creator, executive producer and co-showrunner of the streamer’s drama series Hunters, I have learned. It is expected to premiere on Prime Video in 2021.

The untitled project, which had been in the works for awhile, is described as a dramatic and thought-provoking anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection in the near future.

The sci-fi series will tell seven unique character-driven stories. Each character will set off on a thrilling adventure in an uncertain future and they’ll come to reckon that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience.

The drama falls under the overall deal Weil signed with Amazon Studios last November. He executive produces with director/producers Melina Matsoukas (Insecure), Sam Taylor-Johnson (Gypsy) and former Alcon TV Group president Laura Lancaster (The Expanse), with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Taylor-Johnson and Matsoukas will each direct two episodes alongside Weil, who will be making his directorial debut on the show.

Weil’s Hunters, starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman and executive produced by Jordan Peele via his Monkeypaw Productions, has been renewed for a second season. Additionally, the prolific Weil co-wrote with Simon Kinberg Apple’s upcoming sweeping sci-fi drama series Invasion.

On the film side, Weil rewrote Netflix’s hit Bird Box, adapted Candice Millard’s Teddy Roosevelt adventure epic The River of Doubt for Sugar 23, and has co-written with Darren Aronosfky a film in the works. His first feature script Half Heard in the Stillness, a taut kidnapping thriller, was selected for the 2013 Black List.