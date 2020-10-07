Producer-Writer David McKenna Inks With APA

EXCLUSIVE: APA has signed writer-producer and creator David McKenna.

McKenna’s feature writing credits include such notable pics as New Line’s Oscar-nominated American History X and Blow, the Warner Bros. Sylvester Stallone movie Get Carter, Sony’s 2003 reboot of SWAT starring Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez and LL Cool J.

In television, McKenna’s credits also include writing and executive producing the biopic Cocaine Godmother starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, and creating the NBC series E-Ring starring Benjamin Bratt and the late Dennis Hopper.

IFC recently acquired McKenna’s new indie feature, the mixed martial arts drama Embattled starring Stephen Dorf, which is slated for release this November. In Embattled, a son aspires to follow in his famous MMA father’s footsteps, but along his journey must figure out how to break the abusive cycle that his father has continued.

Formerly with UTA, McKenna continues to be repped by Heroes & Villains Entertainment, and attorney Mark Stankevich.