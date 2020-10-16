Click to Skip Ad
David Letterman To Headline Fundraiser For Joe Biden

David Letterman at the Emmys this year. (Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

David Letterman will headline a fundraiser for Joe Biden next week, when he will join Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff for what is billed as a “virtual conversation.”

Tickets to the Letterman event, to take place on Oct. 22, start at $500 per person, and rise to $25,000, according to an invite. The money goes to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

Letterman’s successor as host of CBS’ The Late Show, Stephen Colbert, is headlining a Biden event earlier in the week, along with Harris. Letterman’s late night rival, Jay Leno, has emceed a few events for Biden.

The Biden campaign has tapped into pop culture for what has been a blitz of virtual fundraising. On Friday, the cast of Hamilton will reunite for an event, and actors from Star Trek joined a fundraiser earlier this week.

Also on tap for next week is a fundraiser featuring cast members from Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a script read with the original cast of Wet Hot American Summer, and a reception with Harris, Justin Timberlake and Ashley Judd.

Hillary Clinton also tapped industry figures for novel surrogate work. Stars of several of Shonda Rhimes’ shows appeared in an ad for her campaign. But the Biden events have been more extensive, as it’s been easier to mobilize showbiz figures for Zoom calls than in-person events.

 

