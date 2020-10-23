David Fincher Confirms ‘Mindhunter’ Is Done At Netflix For Now

Don’t be looking for a third season of Mindhunter anytime soon. There has been speculation about a possible renewal for Netflix’s crime thriller drama since January when options on the show’s leads, Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv, had expired and the show was put on “indefinite hold.” Now, executive producer David Fincher confirms that a third season of the show is off the radar at Netflix – at least for now.

In an interview with Vulture, Fincher said at the beginning of season 2 he “ended up looking at what was written and deciding I didn’t like any of it, so we tossed it and started over.” He then promoted AD Courtenay Miles to co-showrun, but “It’s a 90-hour workweek,” Fincher said. “It absorbs everything in your life. When I got done, I was pretty exhausted, and I said, ‘I don’t know if I have it in me right now to break season three.”

At the time the cast options expired, Fincher was focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots, the streamer told Deadline in January.

“Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show,” Fincher continued. “We talked about, ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

Netflix confirmed that a third season was not going to happen right now, but did not close the door completely. “Maybe in five years,” the spokesperson for the streamer told Vulture.

Created by Joe Penhall, Mindhunter is based on the true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker.