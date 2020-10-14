‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ Announces Broadway Return, Premiere Date

UPDATE, with venue details David Byrne’s American Utopia will return to Broadway next fall. Producers announced today that the critically lauded production will hit an as-yet-unannounced stage Sept. 17, 2021.

The theatrical concert, filmed by Spike Lee for an HBO adaptation that launches this weekend, had initially planned its Broadway return for fall 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown axed that.

The Broadway return was announced today via Twitter. Tickets are already on sale. No mention was made of a venue, but the production will not be returning to Broadway’s Hudson Theatre, where Utopia played its initial Broadway run last year and where Lee filmed the HBO special. Though the venue retweeted today’s Utopia announcement, the Hudson remains the chosen theater for the upcoming Plaza Suite, the Neil Simon revival starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. No dates for Plaza Suite – twice postponed due to the pandemic shutdown – have been announced since Broadway’s most recent shutdown extension (through May 2021).

The initial run of Utopia closed out its first limited engagement at the Hudson last February, having recouped it’s initial $4 million investment in mid-December just ten weeks after opening. The production was initially scheduled to return to the Hudson on September 18 2020 and run through January 17 2021.

Since the most recent shutdown extension announcement, various pending productions have reset their sights on fall 2021 or 2022.

Lee’s HBO film of David Byrne’s American Utopia premieres Oct. 17 on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.