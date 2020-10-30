Dave Bautista To Star In Sci-Fi Fantasy ‘Universe’s Most Wanted’ From ‘Rampage’ Director Brad Peyton — AFM

Director Brad Peyton (Rampage) and Dave Bautista (Guardians Of The Galaxy) are teaming up to produce big-budget sci-fi fantasy movie Universe’s Most Wanted, which is slated to go into production spring next year.

The film will focus on a small town which gets a big surprise when a space ship carrying the universe’s most wanted and dangerous criminals crash lands in their backyard. Soon the sheriff’s son becomes a hero when he finds himself helping an intergalactic peacekeeper (Bautista) to keep the ragtag group of alien prisoners from escaping and taking over the world.

AGC Studios and CAA Media Finance will launch worldwide sales on the project in the coming weeks to coincide with the virtual AFM.

Peyton will direct and produce via his production company ASAP Entertainment, along with ASAP’s Jeff Fierson, from a script by F. Scott Frazier (xXx: Return of Xander Cage) and Jimmy Loweree. Bautista, who is onboard to star, will also produce via his production company Dream Bros Entertainment, along with Dream Bros’ Jonathan Meisner.

AGC Studios will also provide producing services and is actively casting the other key roles.

Said Peyton: “Jeff and I are incredibly excited to be teaming up with Dave, Jonathan and AGC on this project. Scott and Jimmy are terrific writers and have conceived of the perfect sci fi tentpole that fits perfectly into ASAP’s brand and my directing sensibilities. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get going on Universe’s Most Wanted. This is the type of fun mysterious and irreverent adventure we all need right now”.

The deals were negotiated by AGC’s VP of Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC; by CAA; by Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern on behalf of Peyton; and by Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein on behalf of Bautista.