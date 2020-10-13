‘Dancing With The Stars’ Leads Monday Ratings Over MLB NLCS Opener, ‘One Day At A Time’ Makes Its Broadcast Debut

It was ’80s night on Dancing With The Stars and fans ate it up. The homage to acid wash and side ponytails won the night delivering a 0.9 in the adults 18-49 demographic while netting 6.09 million viewers. The ABC reality dance competition held steady in the demo leading into the Luke Wilson-hosted unscripted series Emergency Call (0.4, 2.98M) which dropped two-tenths from last week.

Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce’s One Day At A Time reboot made its broadcast debut with back to back episodes, staying afloat with the first half-hour delivering a 0.3 in the demo and 1.62 million viewers. The second episode stayed on par with a 0.3 and retaining some of its audience with 1.41 million viewers. Meanwhile, the latest Big Brother (0.9, 3.90M) ticked up in the demo while the night ended with Manhunt: Deadly Games (0.2, 1.41M) which held steady.

Fox’s Monday night was occupied by the MLB NLCS opener (0.8, 3.21M) where Atlanta Braves defeated the L.A. Dodgers 5-1. As with many sporting events, the numbers are likely to be adjusted in the finals.

Elsewhere, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (0.6, 3.12M) got a two-tenths boost, matching its season-high with Dateline (0.5, 2.88M) closing out the night.

The CW’s Whose Line Is it Anyway (0.2, 969,000) climbed in the demo while Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 870,000) was on par with last week.