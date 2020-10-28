Cavalry Media Acquires Morgan Housel’s Bestseller ‘The Psychology Of Money’

EXCLUSIVE: Cavalry Media has optioned the rights to Morgan Housel’s recently published International Bestseller, The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness from Harriman House publishers.

Money—investing, personal finance, and business decisions—is typically taught as a math-based field, where data and formulas tell us exactly what to do. But in the real world people don’t make financial decisions on a spreadsheet. They make them at the dinner table, or in a meeting room, where personal history, one’s own unique view of the world, ego, pride, marketing, and odd incentives are scrambled together. In 19 short stories, Housel explores the strange ways people think about money and the psychology driving people’s decisions that often contradict basic financial fundamentals.

Morgan Housel

Cavalry Media Co-Founder Dana Brunetti tells Deadline, “You seldom, if ever, read a business or finance book and think it should be adapted to screen. While reading The Psychology of Money, I continually had scenes of it playing in my head due to Morgan’s fantastic storytelling. It is a financial Bible that gives a great perspective on how one pursues, spends, and thinks about money, wealth, happiness, and success.”

Housel adds, “I couldn’t be more excited to work with Dana and Cavalry on bringing The Psychology of Money to the screen. Money is about more than numbers — it’s a window into how people think about greed, fear, social status, and what we want out of life. People talk too much about what to do with your money and not enough about what happens in your head when you try to do things with your money. There are so many good stories to tell, and no one has a better background than Dana to bring them to life.“

Executives on the project for Cavalry Media are Jason Seagraves and Alex Barnes. Keegan Rosenberger is the Co-Founder and CEO of Cavalry Media with Matt DelPiano as Partner and President of Cavalry Management.

Brunetti has had a successful history of turning less than obvious non-fiction IP into box office hits, i.e. Captain Phillips and The Social Network which combined grossed over $443M at the global box office and yielded 14 Oscar Noms, both nabbing Best Picture nominations, with three Oscar wins for the latter. Brunetti also produced the Fifty Shades romance franchise based on the E.L. James series which minted over $1.3 billion at the WW box office.

Housel is a partner at The Collaborative Fund and a former columnist at The Motley Fool and The Wall Street Journal. He is a two-time winner of the Best in Business Award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, winner of the New York Times Sidney Award, and a two-time finalist for the Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism.