Dan Levy Says Comedy Central India Censoring Of Same-Sex Kiss On ‘Schitt’s Creek’ “Harmful” To Inclusivity

Emmy award-winning series Schitt’s Creek quickly became a touchstone for inclusivity and champion of LGBTQ representation with its uplifting portrayal of the queer community. However, when co-creator and star of the series Dan Levy saw a clip posted on Comedy Central India’s Twitter account that took out a same sex kiss between his character David and Dustin Milligan‘s character, Ted, he didn’t not hesitate to call them out.

The clip features the Levy and Mulligan as well as Schitt’s Creek characters Stevie (Emily Hampshire), Alexis (Annie Murphy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) playing spin the bottle. A kiss between Stevie and Alexis stayed in the clip, but when Ted spinned the bottle and it landed on David, we see the two right before they smooch and then the kiss is immediately edited out.

“You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?” Levy tweeted. “This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove”

This is not the first time there has been censorship of content in various countries. In fact, it’s common. In 2015, Censor Board of Film Certification blurred images of images of Indian goddesses Lakshmi and Kali in the film Angry Indian Goddesses. They also censored words like “f*ck” and “slut” and even the word “Indian figure”. According to the New York Times, Turkey’s Radio and Television Supreme Council have fined Turkish broadcasters for showing excessive kissing and alcohol. It also fined a network for airing an episode of 9-1-1 that featured a gay couple kissing. And let’s not forget that China eliminated LGBTQ content including same-sex kissing and the use of the word “gay” in the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Watch the censored Schitt’s Creek clip below.