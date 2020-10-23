Click to Skip Ad
Damian Kavanagh Resigns As MD Of ‘Peaky Blinders’ Co-Producer Tiger Aspect

Damian Kavanagh
Tiger Aspect

Damian Kavanagh, the managing director of Peaky Blinders and Netflix’s Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father producer Tiger Aspect, is stepping down after nearly two years.

Kavanagh joined Tiger Aspect in 2019 after a spell running BBC Three, where he commissioned shows including Fleabag. His departure follows Tiger Aspect’s parent company Endemol Shine being acquired by Banijay.

Banijay UK’s executive chairman Peter Salmon said Kavanagh had resigned after the pair had engaged in a “fair bit” of discussion about his future. Kavanagh said he is leaving to pursue some “new adventures.”

“We will be very sorry to see him go, but I’m pleased to say that he has agreed to stay on until the end of November to help Lucinda and I with the transition to life post DK,” Salmon said in a note to staff.

Kavanagh said: “It has been a real privilege to lead Tiger Aspect through a period of rapid change and creative renewal over the last two years and I’m immensely proud of what we have achieved during this time.”

He added: “I feel that the time is right for me to step aside to take the time to consider some new adventures and allow the business to embark on the next chapter.”

Tiger Aspect makes Peaky Blinders with Caryn Mandabach Productions, while its other shows include the Sky/Peacock comedy Hit Men and BBC Three’s Man Like Mobeen.

