European Talent Agency Curtis Brown Merges With Chiwetel Ejiofor & Naomi Watts’ Reps Markham Froggatt & Irwin

Curtis Brown, the UK talent agency that represents actors including Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh and Orlando Bloom, has announced that it is merging with rival agency Markham Froggatt and Irwin.

Markham Froggatt and Irwin’s roster of talent includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomi Watts, Kiefer Sutherland, Bill Nighy, Damien Lewis, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Andrew Lincoln.

The agency, which was founded by Peter Froggatt in the 1960s, will retain its name and office, but joins an expanding group of companies under the Curtis Brown banner. Financial details were not disclosed.

The Curtis Brown Group, as it will now be known, also comprises Lily James and Dominic West’s agency Tavistock Wood, as well as production outfits Cuba Pictures and Open Book Productions.

Led by CEO Jonny Geller, Curtis Brown claims it is Europe’s oldest and largest talent agency, with a list of high-profile stars that also include Paul Mescal, Stanley Tucci, and Pierce Brosnan.

Geller said: “I’m so proud that such an experienced and brilliant team headed by Alex Irwin is joining us on the next phase of our journey at The Curtis Brown Group.

“Alex and her colleagues represent one of the most sought after collection of actors in the world and with Tavistock Wood and Curtis Brown, we feel we can pioneer a new era of British talent around the world.”