Canadian TV Anchor Marci Ien Elected In Toronto As Member Of Justin Trudeau’s Government

Canadian broadcast journalist Marci Ien will join Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet. Ien, who ran for the Liberal Party in Toronto Centre, won Monday night and will fill former Finance minister Bill Monreau’s seat, CTV News reports.

The long-time broadcast television reporter beat out Annamie Paul, Benjamin Gauri Sharma, Brian Chung and Dwayne Cappelletti among other candidates. Ien brought in 41% of the votes, nine more than Paul’s.

Ien began her career at Ontario’s CHCH-TV in 1991 on the news and general assignment desks. In 1997 she brought her reporting talent to CTV. Before hosting the daytime talk show The Social in 2017, she served as a reporter for the network and a co-anchor on the CTV’s Canada AM.

According to the Toronto star, Monreau’s August resignation came abruptly following reports of tensions with Trudeau over massive spending on COVID-19 pandemic relief.