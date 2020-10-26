Crystal Kung Minkoff Joins ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ For Season 11

Crystal Kung Minkoff is joining the upcoming eleventh season of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kung Minkoff, the wife of filmmaker Rob Minkoff, will be the first Asian-American housewife on RHOBH.

Kung Minkoff is an entrepreneur and mother of two children. She also is the founder of Real Coco, a line of organic coconut products.

Kung Minkoff will join fellow Beverly Hills housewives Garcelle Beauvais, who last season became the first-ever Black cast member on RHOBH, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley on Season 11. Kung Minkoff and Beauvais replace Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards, who exited after Season 10.

Kung Minkoff’s husband, Rob Minkoff directed the original Lion King in 1994, the Stuart Little films and Eddie Murphy’s Haunted Mansion. The couple wed in 2007.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is executive produced by Andrew Hoegl, Barrie Bernstein, Lisa Shannon, Pam Healy and Andy Cohen.