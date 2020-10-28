‘Creepshow’ Season 2 Rounds Out Cast; Marilyn Manson, Ali Larter & Several Others Set For Shudder Anthology Series

Shudder has rounded out the Season 2 cast of its horror anthology series Creepshow. Set for the sophomore run are Marilyn Manson (Sons of Anarchy), Ali Larter (The Rookie), Iman Benson (BlackAF), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), C. Thomas Howell (Criminal Minds), Denise Crosby (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Breckin Meyer (Robot Chicken), Ted Raimi (The Evil Dead), Kevin Dillon (Entourage) and Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears).

Production on the six new episodes is under way in Atlanta for a 2021 premiere.

Created and EP’d by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and based on George A. Romero’s 1982 movie, Creepshow shattered records for the AMC Networks streamer when it debuted in October 2019.

Shudder announced details last month about four of Season 2’s segments, which will be directed by Nicotero. Anna Camp and Adam Pally will star in the two-part “Shapeshifters Anonymous,” which follows an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group. Keith David, Ashley Laurence and Josh McDermitt lead “Pesticide,” in which an exterminator makes an infernal bargain. And “Model Kid” is about a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality.

The series is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment and Striker Entertainment. Nicotero exec produces alongside Brian Witten, Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Eric Woods, Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, Jordan Kizwani and Russell Binder. Co-EPs are Geoff Silverman, Anthony Fankhauser, Julia Hobgood and Marc Mostman.

On Thursday, Shudder will premiere an animated Creepshow Halloween special based on two stories by Stephen King and his author son Joe Hill.