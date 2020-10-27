‘Couples Therapy’: Showtime Docuseries To Air Coronavirus Pandemic Special In December

Couples Therapy won’t return to Showtime for its second season until 2021, but Dr. Orna Guralnik’s work continues even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Couples Therapy: The COVID Special will air Sunday Dec. 13, Showtime announced Tuesday.

The one-hour special follows Dr. Guralnik as she works with various couples who have found themselves stranded together given coronavirus shutdown orders. The therapist helps the couples work through job loss, heightened anxiety and insecurities as the nation faces a deadly virus and social justice movements.

“There’s all this anxiety that’s stirred up and we’re stuck at home,” Guralnik says in the COVID Special trailer. “This is kind of an amazing social experiment where couples are forced to deal.”

The Couples Therapy special will feature virtual therapy sessions that help the patients and their partners learn where they stand.

Couples Therapy: The COVID Special, produced by Edgeline Films for Showtime, will air Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. PT. Kim Roberts will direct, with Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres serving as executive producers. Maya Seidler and Matt Parker are producers.

