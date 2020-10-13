Coronavirus Update: Los Angeles Reports Just Two Deaths; Day After Lakers Win, Health Officials Warn People At Large Gatherings To Get Tested

Local health officials on Monday reported only two deaths from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County over the past 24 hours and 881 new cases. They also said nearly 700 people remain hospitalized with the disease throughout the county.

Authorities reminded that the low number of new deaths and new cases reported today reflect a reporting lag from over the weekend.

Public Health now has identified 282,982 positive cases of COVID-19 to date across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,773 deaths.

“As we observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we ask everyone to be caring neighbors and limit COVID-19 spread by practicing physical distancing, wearing a face covering, and washing your hands frequently,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health.

Also on Monday, the state of California reported eight deaths in the same time period, bringing the total to 16,672. State officials also confirmed 3,449 new cases of coronavirus, pushing California’s total past 850,000. More than 16 million COVID-19 tests have been administered since the outbreak began.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today reminded people who “were in a crowd with non-household members” to get tested. The advisory came the day after big crowds celebrated the Los Angeles Lakers winning their 17th NBA title.

Here is L.A. Public Health’s guidance for people who have been large gatherings:

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 2 new deaths and 881 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. The low number of new deaths and new cases reported today reflect a reporting lag from over the weekend.

COVID-19 continues to spread and remains easily spread among people who are in close contact with an infected person. If you were in a crowd with non-household members, especially if people weren’t wearing face coverings and were shouting, chanting, and/or singing, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 if an infected person was also there. People can pass the virus to others, even before they know they have it.

It is very important that you stay away from other people, especially those at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19, and monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 full days. This is essential to prevent you from unintentionally spreading COVID-19 to other people.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are strongly encouraged in settings where people might raise their voices, such as shouting, chanting, or singing. When someone raises their voice, their respiratory droplets, which carry the virus, spread farther.

Public Health encourages you to get tested if you have been in a crowd or gathering where people were close together and not wearing face coverings and/or not keeping their distance. By finding out if you are positive, even if you have no symptoms yet, you can quickly take steps to prevent your family, friends or coworkers from becoming infected by you and get the medical care you need.