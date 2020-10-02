Joe Biden Back On Campaign Trail Today After Negative COVID-19 Test Result; Kamala Harris Has Michael B Jordan & Obama Fundraiser Tonight

A coronavirus infected Donald Trump may be employing the ultimate Rose Garden strategy, but challenger Joe Biden is out on the campaign trail today after testing negative for the disease.

Having left his home in Delaware about an hour ago, the former Vice-President is currently in the air on his way to Michigan for an event at a Grand Rapids’ union hall. In addition to his scheduled speech on the economy, Biden was originally set to join a virtual fundraiser and a self-described “mobilization event” in the Great Lake State.

Just over an hour after it was announced that the poll leading ex-VP and Dr. Jill Biden do not have COVID-19, the campaign sent out an updated guidance this morning scaling down his schedule partially. Yet, Dr. Biden is traveling to Minnesota tomorrow for a trio of events in the Twin Cities. Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris has also tested negative for the coronavirus and is sticking to her agenda. California’s junior senator has a virtual fundraiser tonight with former President Barack Obama and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan.

Related Story White House Coronavirus Outbreak: Two Journalists And One Staffer Test Positive

Tonight, @BarackObama, @KamalaHarris, and @MichaelB4Jordan are hosting a grassroots fundraiser to discuss what's at stake this November and the importance of making your voice heard at the ballot box. Chip in to reserve your spot: https://t.co/gWU2HX3G9R pic.twitter.com/TiygIszVmE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

To put all this in electoral context, there is just over 30 days left before the election with Biden holding an approximately 6-point lead consistently.

After it was revealed that the former Celebrity Apprentice host and Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus last night, there were worries that the 77-year old Biden or the former Second Lady may have been exposed at the first Presidential debate on September 29 in Cleveland. As a petulant and raging Trump mocked Biden over advocating the wearing of masks, POTUS and almost all his team, including the also infected Hope Hicks, did not wear protective face wear in the venue.

Having sought to base his re-election campaign on Biden being incapacitated because of his age, the 74-year old Trump, who is reported to be experiencing “mild symptoms,” is now the one holed up at home for at least 14 days in quarantine. Trump was supposed to travel to Florida for one of his not socially distanced MAGA events later today – but that isn’t happening

“All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed,” said Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien in a statement.

“In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed,” he added in a telling indication of the status of other members of the Trump family, many of whom were in close proximity to Hicks and POTUS in the past few days obviously. All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Any further information about the President will come from the White House.”

What is of note here is that there is no mention on whether the second Presidential debate will go forward on October 15 or not. That date precisely coincides with the end of the Trumps’ quarantine.

Biden has made it clear he still is up for the debate as well as the third debate set for October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

On the flip side, the Biden campaign is said to livid that they had to learn from the media and not the administration or the re-election effort that Hicks had the coronavirus and traveled with Trump over several days this week. One of those trips included a GOP fundraiser in New Jersey yesterday that has seen the party scrambling to contact all those in attendance. Additionally, two White House assigned journalist and one staffer have also now received positive COVID-19 results today.

Sure to be a more frequent stand-in for Trump as he was today on a scheduled call about the virus, current Vice-President Pence has tested negative for the coronavirus earlier Friday. Still, with Pence having been up close with Trump, members of the First Family and Hicks in recent days, there are concerns that he should curtail his movements – at least for the next few days.

Even as they get out on the stump, the Biden team are sticking to their protocols and not throwing caution to the wind.

“First, rest assured that our campaign staff, in consultation with health experts, have continued to take every precaution to protect Vice President Biden, Sen. Harris, their spouses and our staff,” campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told staff in an internal email Friday morning. “The health and safety of our team has been, and will remain, our number one priority,” the veteran political operative added.

“Second, as this situation continues to unfold, we ask that you refrain from posting about the situation on social media unless otherwise directed by your manager,” Dillion’s note continued in very 2020 terms. “We will share additional information and guidance with you as we have it.”

In a campaign that has fundamentally come to center on Trump himself and his disastrous handling of the coronavirus pandemic, events now are 100% focused on the health issues in the White House. Or put another way, how does anyone campaign if the incumbent becomes sicker?

At the rate events are moving, Wwe will undoubtedly be updating this post throughout the day.

At present, there have been more than 7.3 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the USA and over 208,000 deaths.