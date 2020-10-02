Hope Hicks, Top Aide To Donald Trump, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s top aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bloomberg News first reported the news on Thursday and other outlets quickly confirmed it.

There was no indication that Trump contracted the virus.

In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere said, “The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously. White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling.”

Hicks traveled with Trump to the debate in Cleveland on Tuesday and to a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday. She has been one of Trump’s closest advisers, having handled press relations at the start of his 2016 presidential campaign and then joining the White House when he was elected. She served for a time as communications director.

She left the White House in 2018, and then joined Fox Corp. the next year as executive vice president and chief communications officer. She rejoined the administration earlier this year, working for Jared Kushner’s office as counselor to the president and senior adviser. Before Trump ran for president, she handled media relations for the Trump Organization.