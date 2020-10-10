U.S. Sees Highest Number Of New Coronavirus Cases In 2 Months; L.A. County Above 1K Again

The U.S. reported 56,191 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University data Friday, the highest daily new case total in nearly two months. The seven-day average of daily new cases is now on the rise in 35 of 50 states, up from the mid-20s totals last week.

The United States continues to have the highest number of recorded coronavirus cases in the world, at 7,648,256, according to Johns Hopkins. It continues a a weeklong trend of climbing numbers locally, nationally and globally.

According to the World Health Organization, daily new cases worldwide hit an all-time high of 350,766 on Friday. That number surpasses the previous high, set earlier this week, by close to 12,000. According the the Associated Press, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said that shutdowns “may be unavoidable where the disease has got out of control again.”

Meanwhile, California and Los Angeles also have experienced recent spikes in new cases that have local officials watching to see if they represent a blip or a trend. On Friday, Los Angeles County a third day of rising numbers with 1,256 new cases Friday, down slightly from Thursday’s 1,280. On Wednesday, LA County reported 1,645 new cases, the largest total since August 22.

Overall the state as of Wednesday had 838,606 confirmed cases to date, with an uptick of 3,806 newly recorded confirmed cases. A total of 67 new deaths were recorded bringing California’s total to 16,428.