‘Cops’ Back In Production On New Episodes Following Cancellation

Long-running docu-reality series Cops is back in production four months after it was canceled by Paramount Network. In a press release put out on Sept. 30, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office announced that two Cops film crews have been riding with Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Deputies since September. Filming will continue through the first week of November.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Cops and Langley productions, and we are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our Deputies provide to all of you,” the Sheriff’s Department said in the press release, adding that Cops film crews have ridden with Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Deputies for many years.

A spokesperson for Cops producer Langley Prods. told Deadline that the show is producing fresh episodes for international territories only, and there are no plans for them to air in the U.S.

Cops‘ six-year run on Paramount Network and its predecessor came to an end in June. In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the series was first pulled from the schedule and subsequently cancelled by the ViacomCBS network. The similarly themed Live PD was also canceled by A&E.

Cops premiered on Fox in 1989 and aired for 25 seasons. The show was resurrected in 2013 when Spike TV ordered new episodes. Spike TV rebranded as Paramount Network in 2018, with the docuseries carried over to the new network. It was about to premiere its 33rd season when it was taken off the air.

The show’s return to Spokane has divided the local community. Watch a local news story on the issue below: