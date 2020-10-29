Cohen Media Group Takes North America On Buzzy Venice Title ‘Apples’

Cohen Media Group has taken North American rights to Apples, Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou’s debut feature which was a hit at Venice this year.

As Deadline exclusively revealed earlier this month, Cate Blanchett and her team at Dirty Films came on board as executive producers on the movie after the Lido bow, where Blanchett was jury president. Pic was also a selection of Telluride and TIFF.

Deal was done by CMG Senior Vice President Robert Aaronson and CAA Media Finance and Alpha Violet.

Apples takes place amidst an unpredictable, sweeping pandemic that causes people to develop sudden amnesia. A man finds himself enrolled in a recovery program designed to help him build a new life. His treatment: performing daily tasks prescribed by his doctors on cassette tape, and capturing these new memories with a Polaroid camera.

Cohen Media Group’s Robert Aaronson said, “Apples is a film not just for our times but one that will prove to be a lasting achievement.”

CMG’s Charles S. Cohen added, “We are excited to bring Christos Nikou’s unique and compelling first feature to audiences everywhere.”