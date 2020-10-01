‘Cobra Kai’ Tops U.S. Streaming Ratings, With Amazon’s ‘The Boys’ And Disney’s ‘Mulan’ Breaking Up Netflix Party

Cobrai Kai, the Karate Kid update acquired by Netflix after its initial run on YouTube Premium, dominated the Nielsen streaming charts for August 31 to September 6.

The show’s 20 episodes drew nearly 2.2 billion streaming minutes, well ahead of the No. 2 show, Lucifer, which had 1.4 billion.

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys busted into the top 10, the first time since Nielsen added the chart over the summer that a non-Netflix show made the list. The superhero sendup drew 891 million streaming minutes to place third.

Mulan, the high-profile live-action remake made available as a $30 premium for subscribers to Disney+, also made the top 10. Released on September 4, it accumulated 525 million minutes of viewing, per Nielsen.

At a two-hour running time, that theoretically could mean as many as 4.4 million purchases of the film, though subscribers who sprang for it could watch it an unlimited number of times, making it hard to pinpoint a transaction number. Disney has not released any viewership information but has said it will share more insights next month during its quarterly earnings call. The film also is headed to general VOD release, dropping to a $7 price point on Disney+ before becoming free to all subscribers on December 4.

Nielsen tracks streaming only in the U.S., so it’s an incomplete picture for global companies like Netflix, Amazon and Disney. But it’s directional data in a sector where numbers are in short supply.

As far as other notables on the top 10, licensed titles The Office, Criminal Minds, Shameless and Grey’s Anatomy remain steady entries, but the ratio of third-party titles to originals is the lowest it’s been since the Nielsen chart began in August.

Here is the full chart:

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

20 episodes, 2.17 billion minutes

Lucifer (Netflix)

75 episodes, 1.41 billion minutes

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

11 episodes, 891 million minutes

The Office (Netflix)

192 episodes, 843 million minutes

Criminal Minds (Netflix)

277 episodes, 675 million minutes

Shameless (Netflix)

121 episodes, 639 million minutes

Away (Netflix)

10 episodes, 631 million minutes

Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix)

361 episodes, 616 million minutes

The Legend of Korra (Netflix )

52 episodes, 541 million minutes

Mulan (Disney+)

1 episode, 525 million minutes