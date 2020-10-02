‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed For Season 4 By Netflix, Sets Season 3 Premiere Date On Streamer

Following the big launch of Cobra Kai‘s first two seasons on Netflix, the streamer has renewed the series for a fourth season. The pickup for the series continuation of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise from Sony Pictures Television, comes ahead of the premiere of Season 3, which has been set for January 8, 2021. (Watch the teaser announcing the date below)

Along with exclusive rights to Season 3 of Cobra Kai, Netflix’s deal with Sony TV gave it access on a non-exclusive basis to the first two seasons of the show for fans to catch up. Seasons 1 and 2 of the Karate Kid sequel series, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, premiered on Netflix in late August and have been topping streaming ratings charts since.

Cobra Kai started as a YouTube original and was a massive breakout hit, topping 55 million YouTube views for Episode 1, while also earning praise from critics. On the heels of a record-setting Season 2 premiere of Cobra Kai, YouTube in April 2019 ordered a third season. Through all the changes at the platform over the past year, YouTube remained committed to airing the completed third season but notified its Sony TV partners that they won’t be commissioning a fourth season. Looking to secure a future for the show beyond Season 3, Sony TV asked for permission to shop the upcoming season to an outlet that, in success, could order additional episodes. That strategy has now paid off with the Season 4 order by Netflix.

Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence ( Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Martin Kove stars as sensei John Kreese.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka serve as co-executive producers.