‘Cobra Kai’ Again Tops Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart, Keeps ‘The Boys’ At Bay

Netflix’s Cobra Kai has again topped the Nielsen U.S. streaming chart, racking up 1.655 billion streaming minutes from September 7-13.

The Karate Kid update, which premiered on YouTube Premium before shifting to Netflix, has 20 episodes available spanning its first two seasons. In the previous week, Cobra Kai approached 2.2 billion streaming minutes. The streaming giant last week set January 8, 2021, as the premiere date for Season 3 and said Cobra Kai has been renewed for a fourth season.

Netflix once again dominated the rankings, which cover only streaming views through a TV set and only in the U.S., a minority of the global picture for Netflix and several others. There is also a lengthy delay in compiling the viewership numbers, in contrast with the quicker turnaround of linear and time-shifted viewing through pay-TV set-top boxes.

Amazon’s The Boys, the only non-Netflix entry for the week, racked up 1.06 billion streaming minutes, up from the prior period but still good only for fourth place per Nielsen.

Away and Lucifer, both Netflix originals (the latter having been picked up after Fox cancelled it) also cleared the 1 billion minutes mark.

Acquired titles take up the bottom six spots on the chart, with familiar staples like The Office and Gray’s Anatomy extending their presence. The Office will move to NBCUniversal’s Peacock in 2021.

One new entrant cracking the top 10 for the first time is Sister, Sister. The sitcom originally aired on The WB in the 1990s.

Sister, Sister first landed on Netflix on September 1 as part of the Strong Black Lead initiative to showcase more Black talent on the streaming service. Other shows newly arrived in recent months include Moesha, The Game, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half and One on One.

Here is the full chart, with the number of episodes available and total streaming minutes during the period:

Cobra Kai (Netflix, 20) — 1.655B

Away (Netflix, 10) — 1.366B

Lucifer (Netflix, 75) — 1.120B

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video, 12) — 1.060B

The Office (Netflix, 192) — 947M

Criminal Minds (Netflix, 277) — 783M

Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix, 361) — 705M

NCIS (Netflix, 353) — 587M

Shameless (Netflix, 121) — 556M

Sister, Sister (Netflix, 70) — 432M