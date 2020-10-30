Just In Time For Halloween: Clive Barker’s Back To Raise Hell, Joining HBO Series ‘Hellraiser’ Adaptation With David Gordon Green Directing Early Eps

EXCLUSIVE: Clive Barker has joined the Exec Producing team of HBO’s developing series adaptation of his classic horror franchise, Hellraiser. Deadline broke in April that Halloween helmer David Gordon Green is on board to direct the initial episodes.

The series will be written by Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica) and Michael Dougherty (Trick r’ Treat) with Verheiden running the show. They will be executive producers alongside Farah Films’ Dan Farah (Ready Player One), Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee (IT), Rough House Pictures partners Green, Danny McBride Jody Hill and Brandon James (Halloween), as well as Panacea’s Eric Gardner, Lawrence Kuppin, David Salzman, and Marc Toberoff. Farah Films exec Andrew Farah, and Adam Salzman will also serve as co-exec producers.

Based on the Hellraiser horror franchise and Clive Barker’s novel The Hellbound Heart, the series is planned as an elevated continuation of the existing Hellraiser mythology. The franchise has been a global pop-culture phenomenon for over thirty years and one of the scariest. Aside from 10 films, the franchise has also spawned a book anthology, comic books, and global merchandise apparel.

Barker said he was “delighted the Hellraiser mythology is seeing a new life. It’s time the stories went back to their roots. I’m eager to bring to a new audience the most powerful and ancient elements of horror: the darkest evil invading our human lives and how we must find in ourselves the power to resist it.”

Dan Farah was instrumental in bringing Clive Barker and his rights into the project through Marc Toberoff. Farah said “Hellraiser started with Clive’s imagination and we couldn’t be more excited to have him on board.”