Climate Change Drama ‘Antarctica’ From Paul Grellong & Josh Berman In The Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development Antarctica, a timely drama from writer Paul Grellong (The Boys); producer Josh Berman; and Sony Pictures TV, where Berman’s Osprey Prods and Grellong are under overall deals.

Written by Grellong, Antarctica is set in the near future after a changing climate has reshaped the globe. In it, a tenacious, uncompromising FBI agent on the run from a scandal in her past is transferred to a remote outpost, where she gets embroiled in the colonization of America’s 51st state – Antarctica.

Grellong executive produces with Osprey Prods’ Berman and Jen Robinson. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

As an emerging playwright, Grellong started his TV career on Law & Order: SVU. He since has worked on Fox’s Terra Nova, NBC’s Revolution and CBS’ Scorpion and Hawaii Five-0. Grellong is a writer/executive producer on Sony TV’s hit Amazon series The Boys. Last year, Grellong and Berman’s Osprey Productions developed The Hill at NBC.

Under its Sony TV deal, Osprey Prods also has The Long Haul, a mother-daughter trucking drama with writer Katie Lovejoy, set at Fox with a script-to-series commitment, as well as a medical drama from The Good Doctor writer-producer David Renaud in development at ABC. Additionally, Osprey has several streaming projects in development, including The Gordita Chronicles, a coming-of-age kids and family comedy with Claudia Forestieri and Zoe Saldana, which is heating up at HBO Max.