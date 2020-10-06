Circle Of Confusion Promotes Coordinator Trio

Circle of Confusion has promoted Katie Abbott and Casey Minella to managers in the literary department, and Megan Herring to director of development in the production department. All three had been coordinators at the management and production company.

Abbott, who first started at Circle of Confusion as an intern in 2015, worked on the desk of Brad Mendelsohn, Partner and Co-Head of the Literary Department and had taken on responsibilities of the TV Literary Coordinator.

Minella has grown her writer and director roster after she was promoted to Film Literary Coordinator from assisting founding partner Lawrence Mattis, where she worked with clients like Jon Spaihts and Gary Whitta and on projects like Showtime’s Work In Progress.

Herring worked at Abrams Artists Agency (now A3) and Magnolia Entertainment before production assisting showrunners Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz on ABC’s Once Upon a Time. She joined Circle starting as Head of Production Matt Smith’s assistant before being promoted to production and development coordinator.

“We are so excited about the next generation here at Circle, all three bring strong and passionate voices, points of view, and know-how to our clients, projects and teams.” the Circle partners said. “These promotions validate the hard work, strategic thinking and incredible energy they bring to the company every day.”