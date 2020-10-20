Cinemas In Wales Forced To Close By Government’s COVID “Fire-Break” Lockdown

Exhibitors in Wales will be forced to close their doors on Friday when the government introduces its “fire-break” lockdown, which comes into effect at 6PM GMT on October 23.

Authorities are taking the action after a spike in cases in the country, with the temporary measures designed to stem a spiral of infections ahead of the Christmas period. The restrictions are expected to lift on November 9.

Last night the Welsh government confirmed that cinemas will need to close during the period. To date, only 27 sites in total have been able to re-open, which was down to 21 sites this past weekend. Many key indie venues have yet to get up and running. Chapter Arts Cardiff, for example, is set to re-open today but will have to close again on Friday. There are around 45 total cinemas in Wales.

Production in Wales, however, is not being impacted by the fire-break. Earlier this week, the government confirmed to Deadline that film and TV shoots will be allowed to continue, despite the heightened measures.