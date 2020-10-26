Cinemark To Open Some Theaters In San Francisco, Santa Clara Without Concessions

The nation’s third largest cinema chain Cinemark said Monday it will open a San Francisco multiplex and locations in Santa Clara County on Oct. 30 with no concessions in a nod to local restrictions.

The move, including of the Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD, follows plans to open five of its Alameda County theatres tomorrow — Oct. 27. The exhibitor said it currently has 13 Cinemark and Century theatres open in the Greater Bay Area.

San Francisco is a big movie market but most cinema owners had declined to reopen despite the green light, calculating it wasn’t economically feasible without being able to sell concessions.

San Francisco County and Santa Clara County restrictions don’t allow food to be consumed in-theatre. “As such, Cinemark theatres reopening on Oct. 30 in these counties will not be selling concessions, but the theatres will bring back everyone’s favorite freshly popped movie theatre popcorn and snacks the moment it is allowed,” the company said.

In jurisdictions where concessions may be sold, they will be heavily discounted initially with “Welcome Back” pricing.

The theatres will reopen with Tenet as well as The Empty Man, Honest Thief, The War with Grandpa and The New Mutants, padded out with older fare including Goonies, Jurassic Park, Alita: Battle Angel, V for Vendetta, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

For Halloween, Cinemark is touting a special lineup with Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus, Monster’s Inc., The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Addams Family (2019). Those Halloween (2018), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Scream.

Cinemark now has about 85% of its U.S. theaters open.

It is offering Private Watch Parties that let moviegoers rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 guests for $99.