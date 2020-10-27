Christy Spitzer Thornton Made Head of Film and TV At Rebelle Media

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran film and television producer Christy Spitzer Thornton has been named Head of Film and TV, Development & Production at Rebelle Media, the female-run entertainment company founded by former CAA agent Laura Lewis. Thornton will work with Lewis to oversee the film and television slate and creative direction of the company.

Prior to her new post, Thornton served as the Head of Creative at Level Forward where she produced the Nicole Riegel-helmed upcoming film Holler starring Jessica Barden. She also executive produced Topside, written and directed by Celine Held and Logan George, and The Assistant, starring Julia Garner and written/directed by Kitty Green. Thornton oversaw the Shatterbox short film series partnership with Refinery29.

Rounding out the Rebelle team are Creative Executive Stephanie Noonan and Coordinator Rachel Clair.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join Laura, Stephanie, and the team at Rebelle Media in this progressive venture where we can build stories that resonate with the people who consume them,” commented Thornton. “These are women stories and diverse voices that deserve to be heard. I’m proud to be part of a company that believes in harnessing the power of women and look forward to sharing compelling, quality content with audiences from all walks of life.”

Founded in 2018, Rebelle has built a stable of projects including a feature-adaptation to Suzanne Allain’s book, Mr. Malcolm’s List, directed by Emma Holly Jones and starring Freida Pinto, Constance Wu, Sope Dirisu, Sam Heughan and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Also on their slate is the romantic dramedy Long Weekend, starring Finn Wittrock, Zoe Chao, Damon Wayans, Jr., Casey Wilson, Jim Rash and Wendi McLendon-Covey, and the TV series Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win with wiip and Tell Me Lies for Hulu in partnership with Emma Roberts’ Belletrist and Refinery29.

Lewis launched the company with a focus on championing equitable representation on screen and off and promoting stories that push forward the female narrative.

“I started this company because I wanted to spend every day working on projects that change the narrative around women and find content that leads towards better representation in general. Our goal is, via commercial, engaging and wildly entertaining stories, to incept into peoples’ brains and create more empathy, awareness, and understanding. I’m ecstatic to have the talented Christy Thornton join our team. She not only shares our vision but will continue to help us grow and advance that mission. Also, please vote.”