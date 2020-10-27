Christmas-Themed Burlesque Show ‘The Slutcracker’ To Be Released As A Film Due To Pandemic Disruption

EXCLUSIVE: The Slutcracker, the feminist burlesque retelling of Tchaikovsky’s famed 1890s ballet The Nutcracker which has run for 13 seasons now on stage, will be released in feature film form this year due to the pandemic challenges facing the theater world.

Slutcracker: The Movie has been compiled from archival footage from the 2019 performance, edited into a cinematic version. It will initially be available online on Thanksgiving via its official website and the producers are in discussions with VOD players for its subsequent release. Below you can see some initial footage ahead of the digital release:

Bringing together ballet dancers, burlesque performers, hula hoopers, belly dancers, and more, and featuring a variety of dance and performance styles, the show is a feminist and diverse reimagining of the classic Christmas tale. The original structure of the ballet has been preserved but the story has been altered to chronicle protagonist Clara’s sexual empowerment. The production is directed and choreographed by Vanessa White and produced by John Wenworth.

“The cast is diverse across several axes: we cast performers of different shapes, sizes, colors, genders, abilities, ages (over 18), and talents,” said White. “Year to year, the show changes partly based on who gets cast in a show in a particular season. Sometimes inspiration for a new character, costume, or scene comes from an audition. I give a lot of wiggle room for performers to shape their characters—their diverse experiences bring a richness to both the storytelling and the choreography that a director can’t deliver on their own.”

“The show must go on,” said producer Wenworth. “For performers and audiences alike, The Slutcracker has become a highly anticipated tradition. We look forward to it every year. The prospect of missing this heartwarming and silly sexiness, especially now, seems terrible. We are, however, thrilled to be able to offer our brand of holiday cheer, despite the curse of 2020, to both our returning fans and to a new international audience.”