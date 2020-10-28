Christina Moniodis Joins Like Minded Media Ventures As VP Innovation And Business Development

EXCLUSIVE: Like Minded Media Ventures has hired Christina Moniodis as its VP Innovation and Business Development. In this role, Moniodis oversees partnerships, monetization and special projects across LMMV’s portfolio, including A Starting Point, the video-based civic engagement platform created by Chris Evans, Mark Kassen and technology entrepreneur Joe Kiani.

Moniodis has worked across media, startups and law for over a decade. She served as Global Head of Strategy and Innovation for Verizon’s News division, which includes HuffPost, Yahoo News and AOL. Previously, she served as Global Chief of Staff and Head of Operations for The Huffington Post. She has also worked across the startup landscape, having been in Antler’s inaugural incubator cohort in New York City; an Executive-in-Residence for one of the largest venture funds in Greece, VentureFriends; and is currently an advisor to startups for a New York nonprofit, The Hellenic Initiative.

Moniodis will join Kaylin Minton, who serves as Director of Government and Media Affairs for A Starting Point, and Chief Creative Officer Dana Brown.

“Christina’s expertise at the intersection of media and technology will be incredibly integral to the next phase of growth for Like Minded Media Ventures. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team and to begin tapping into her resources,” said Kassen, founder of Like Minded Media Ventures.

Like Minded Media Ventures is the parent company of Like Minded Entertainment and Like Minded Labs, bringing together talent and technology to empower, create and connect. The innovative tech venture is led by artists, engineers, technologists, and humanitarians from a range of acclaimed organizations and companies across the globe.