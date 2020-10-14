Christina Hodson And Margot Robbie’s Lucky Exports Pitch Program Sells All Projects To Major Distributors

The Lucky Exports Pitch Program, founded by Christina Hodson’s Hodson Exports and Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment, has sold five action feature pitches to major film companies including Warner Bros., Sony, Universal, New Line, and Thunder Road, and is in development on a high concept television series.

The Lucky Exports Pitch Program was created by Hodson and Morgan Howell of Hodson Exports and Robbie, Josey McNamara, and Tom Ackerley of LuckyChap Entertainment

The program’s goal was to create opportunities for female-identifying writers to gain exposure and the experience needed in order to be hired on studio/franchise jobs. The program was a huge success with all the feature pitches sold, some in competitive situations. The pitch sales mark the first feature deals for each writer.

Related Story John David Washington Joins Christian Bale & Margot Robbie In David O Russell Film For New Regency

From Nov. 4th to Dec. 6th, 2019, six female-identifying writers participated in an action focused writers’ room. Starting in most cases with no more than a logline or title, the writers worked together with guidance from Hodson Exports, LuckyChap Entertainment, and guest speakers to help break story and develop pitches for their original action ideas. In one week, 5 feature pitches were taken on cross-town pitch tours to major buyers.

Hodson Exports and LuckyChap Entertainment are attached to produce each project.

“The LEPP room was an incredible experience, and we could not be more proud of all that the writers have accomplished,” Hodson Exports and LuckyChap said in joint statement. “They worked tirelessly during the program to develop their pitches and seeing how those ideas resonated with buyers and collaborators across town has been a wonderful reward. We are so excited to be backing these writers as they embark on their first studio feature jobs.”

The six writers selected for the Lucky Exports Pitch Program include Sue Chung, Charmaine DeGraté, Eileen Jones, Faith Liu, Dagny Looper, and Maria Sten. Each project is outlined below.

Chung penned Sanctuary which has been acquired for distribution by Universal. The feature is a gritty action thriller with an immigration story at the center.

DeGraté’s Protege is a lethal spy games ensemble thriller, which is in negotiations to be acquirred by Thunder Road.

Highwayman is penned by Jones and is in development as a feature at New Line. The film is a high-octane western at the height of the California Gold Rush.

Liu wrote Grinders, which is a teen slasher centered around a group of bio-hacking college kids. The feature is in development and has been acquired for distribution by Sony with Blumhouse also involved.

Looper penned Hijacked, which is in development as a feature at Warner Bros. The film is an action rom-com about a cruise ship wedding gone wrong.

Sten’s Legacy is now being developed as a television series. The series is a high- concept heist drama set in the criminal underbelly of New Orleans.

Chung is represented by Kaplan Perrone. DeGraté is represented by Kaplan Perrone. Jones is represented by Verve. Liu is represented by Verve. Looper is represented by Anonymous and Verve. Sten is represented by Grandview.