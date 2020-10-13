Christiani Pitts, Karen Obilom, Alexander Hodge Cast In Alicia Keys-Produced Netflix Rom-Com

EXCLUSIVE: Christiani Pitts (The Good Fight), Karen Obilom, (Games People Play), Alexander Hodge (Insecure), TJ Power (Offspring), Sylvaine Strike (District 9), Jeryl Prescott (Swamp Thing) and Tymberlee Hill (Search Party) have been added to the cast of the untitled Netflix rom-com from multiple Grammy winner Alicia Keys.

The new additions join previously announced star Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls. Steven Tsuchida is directing from a screenplay by Dana Schmalenberg and Rheeqrheeq Chainey.

It’s about aspiring pop star Erica, who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious island resort while in the wake of a music-career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason, despite his brother Caleb’s attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes, will Erica sing at Beverly’s wedding — or her own?

Keys, who recently released her seventh studio album, is producing under her AK Worldwide banner along with Maggie Malina of the Malina Yarn Company and Jeremy Kipp Walker for Story Ink.

Pitts is repped by Authentic Management and Buchwald; Obilom by A3 Artists Agency and ATN Entertainment; Hodge by Station 3 and Innovative.