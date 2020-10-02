Chris Rock & Megan Thee Stallion Suit Up For ‘Saturday Night Live’ In New Promos

Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph got the first Saturday Night Live promo of the week for their upcoming turns as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but guest host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion have also gotten their shot.

In a couple quick hosting announcement promos, Rock and Megan poke some fun at mask-wearing and COVID safety precautions.

“Show’s gonna be great, we’re not even worried,” Rock says. “Right, Megan?” The singer’s hazmat outfit says otherwise.

Rock’s Oct. 3 appearance on the show’s 46th annual season premiere will mark the comedian’s third SNL hosting gig, and comes just after the Sept. 27 launch of his starring role in the fourth installment of FX’s drama series Fargo. The SNL return marks Megan Thee Stallion’s solo musical guest debut.

Joining Rock, Megan and the entire returning cast this week will be Carrey and Rudolph in the first of what is expected to be recurring spots.

Saturday Night Live returns to NBC on Saturday.

Watch the Rock clips above.