ABC News: Staffers Who Came Into Contact With Chris Christie Will Self Isolate

Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey gets a selfie taken in the Rose Garden of the White House after President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Chris Christie’s announcement that he tested positive for the coronavirus triggered over his appearance on ABC News’ debate coverage, in which he was in studio as an analyst.

The network said in a statement, “This morning Governor Chris Christie announced he tested positive for COVID-19. He was last in our TV3 studio on Tuesday, and he won’t appear in our studio again until he’s cleared by a doctor, following guidance from the CDC and local health officials. Anyone on our staff in direct contact with the Governor as defined by the CDC will self-isolate for 14 days. We wish the Governor a speedy recovery.”

Christie, who suffers from asthma. told CNN that he checked himself in to a hospital as a precaution.

He tweeted, “In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure.”

“I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon.”

Christie was a member of Donald Trump’s debate preparation team and he also attended a Rose Garden ceremony last weekend in which the president introduced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court. More than a half dozen attendees of that event have tested positive.

Christie appeared on ABC’s post-debate coverage in studio along with George Stephanopoulos, Rahm Emanuel correspondent Linsey Davis and analysts Yvette Simpson and Sarah Fagen. The participants were spaced apart on long anchor desks.

"Is that the debate you prepared for?" @GStephanopoulos asks. "No," @ChrisChristie says, saying Pres. Trump was "too hot," but that Joe Biden did not turn in a "reassuring performance." https://t.co/wGz0RuZ29W #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/mdlpAy9iDb — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020

Stephanopoulos wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he “just received my second negative test of the week.”

Emanuel wrote, “I have been tested for COVID and my results are negative. Sending my care and concern for those who have recently tested positive in the White House, President’s circle and across the country for a full and speedy recovery.”

Simpson wrote, “I have been tested for COVID-19 & my results are negative. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concerns & prayers. Sending love to all those recently exposed & I wish a speedy recovery to all who have tested positive including my colleague, @GovChristie #MaskUpGoVote.”