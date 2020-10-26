‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Sets Fourth Part Premiere Date With Teaser

In the series, Sabrina Spellman is back one last time to raise your spirits and defeat ALL the (Eldritch) terrors this New Years Eve.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale.

The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart. But will it be too late?

Showrunner is Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics. Executive producers are Aguirre-Sacasa alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The cast includes Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Richard Coyle.