‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Conks Head During Rehearsals, Will Perform Tonight

Cheryl Burke suffered a head injury last night during rehearsals for Dancing With The Stars on ABC, though she intends to appear on tonight’s competition.

“Yesterday, I took a hard fall while rehearsing for #VillainsNight,” Burke tweeted today. “It’s one of those things that can happen in a split second.”

The incident occurred as Burke was dancing with partner and former Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean. Both lost their footing and fell, with Burke falling backward and hitting her head on the floor.

“Cheryl Burke sustained a head injury yesterday during rehearsals,” the show tweeted today, “and we’re sending her well wishes for a speedy recovery before tonight.”

In a second tweet, Burke seemed to confirm that she will perform tonight, writing, “Thankfully, I have the best partner I could ask for that was there to pick me up off the ground. Keeping our fingers crossed for only planned mishaps during the show tonight!!”