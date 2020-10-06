Chernin Entertainment Hires Sharla Sumpter Bridgett As Senior VP Of Film & Television

Chernin Entertainment has brought on Sharla Sumpter Bridgett in the role of Senior Vice President of Film and Television, where she’ll produce projects for the company’s slate.

Sumpter Bridgett, who has over 15 years of experience in development and production, was previously Tim Story’s producing partner running The Story Company where projects in development include Lionsgate and Hasbro’s live-action feature Monopoly starring Kevin Hart, Universal Pictures’ musical comedy Praise This directed by Tina Gordon, and the STX Entertainment superhero comedy Night Wolf led by Hart.

Before this, Sumpter Bridgett produced television and film through her SB&Co shingle, consulted for multiple companies, and cultivated a writer’s program. She’s also served as Partner and President of Production at Varsity Pictures, where she produced titles like The To-Do List, Blue Mountain State and Sonny with a Chance, as well as President of Film at Tollin/Robbins Productions where she executive produced Coach Carter and Wild Hogs.