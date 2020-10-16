Charlie McDowell To Direct Daniel Clowes’ Graphic Novel ‘Patience’ For Focus Features

EXCLUSIVE: Focus Features has set Charlie McDowell to direct an adaptation of Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel Patience. McDowell, whose directing credits include The One I Love and The Discovery, is writing the script with Justin Lader, his collaborator on those other films.

Innisfree Pictures’ Jim Burke and Steven Snyder are producing.

Focus has been trying for several years to adapt the graphic novel by Clowes, who was Oscar-nominated for adapting his comic Ghost World as a feature in 2001. He wrote the first draft. The novel is about sacrifices in the name of love. When his wife Patience is murdered, Jack falls into a deep pit of anger, grief, and guilt. Ten years later, he learns of a time machine that might allow him to fix things. From there, he plunges into a psychedelic journey through Patience’s past and the events that shaped her into the woman he knew and loved.

McDowell and Lader are repped by ICM Partners and Hansen Jacobson. McDowell is also repped by Independent Talent Group.