Chante Adams Lands Lead Role Opposite Michael B. Jordan In Denzel Washington’s ‘Journal For Jordan’

EXCLUSIVE: Following a lengthy search, Roxanne, Roxanne star Chante Adams has landed the female lead opposite Michael B. Jordan in Sony’s Journal For Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington.

Written by Academy Award nominee Virgil Williams, the film is based on Dana Canedy’s best-selling memoir, which was published in 2008.

Todd Black, along with his Escape Artists partners Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, are producing along with Washington and Jordan, who will produce through his Outlier Society banner. BRON Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert is also producing. Jason Cloth is executive producing via Creative Wealth Media.

The film tells the true story of Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Canedy’s love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King. King kept a journal full of poignant life lessons for their newborn son Jordan while deployed overseas. He was killed in Iraq in 2006 when Jordan was just seven months old, but his spirit lives on in his messages of love to Dana and Jordan.

Adams will play Canedy.

Adams will next be seen in Justin Simien’s Bad Hair, which Hulu will release on October 23 and Voyagers, written and directed by Neil Burger, which Lionsgate is releasing in the Spring. Recently, Adams starred in Stella Meghie’s romantic drama The Photograph opposite Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield. She is set to star in Abbi Jacobson’s upcoming adaption of A League of Their Own. Adams broke on to the scene in Roxanne Roxanne, playing the title role for which she won best breakout performance at the Sundance Film Festival.

Adams is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment.