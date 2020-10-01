Channel 5’s Princess Diana Doc & AMC Streaming Deal; ITV Orders Dunblane Film; eOne Secures ‘Nurses’ Sales; iZen Drama Play — Global Briefs

Channel 5 Plans Feature-Length Princess Diana Film

ViacomCBS-owned Channel 5 has commissioned a documentary that will tell the inside story of Princess Diana’s explosive BBC Panorama interview in 1995, during which she was candid about her faltering relationship with Prince Charles. Diana: The Interview That Shocked The World will premiere on October 11 and is produced by Rogan Productions. Channel 5 commissioner Daniel Pearl said: “This is an incredibly compelling and empowering film, looking back at this iconic interview 25 years on, and shining a light on revelations that have never been uncovered before.”

My5 Signs Up AMC Channels

Channel 5 streamer My5 has struck a deal with AMC Networks International to launch CBS Reality and Horror Channel as branded channels on its service. The channels, a joint venture between ViacomCBS and AMC in the UK, will bring 400 additional hours of content to My5 over the next year, including original true-crime series Murder by the Sea and New Scotland Yard Files. My5’s existing third-party content partners already include PBS America and Blaze.

ITV Orders Dunblane Film From Alaska

Damian Lewis: Spy Wars producer Alaska is to make an ITV documentary with presenter Lorraine Kelly on the Dunblane school shooting, in which 16 children and a teacher were killed. Working titled Dunblane 25 Years On with Lorraine Kelly, the documentary will reflect on the deadliest mass shooting in British history and reveal how the residents of Dunblane helped the families of victims in American school shootings, such as Sandy Hook. ITV controller of current affairs Tom Giles said: “This is a very sensitive yet important film which looks to explore some of the complex layers of grief and emotion surrounding one of the most tragic events in our recent history.” The film is executive produced by Alaska’s managing director Paul Sommers and creative director Ian Lamarra. Kim Maddaver serves as producer.

eOne Secures ‘Nurses’ Sales

eOne has clinched a raft of global sales for its hit Canadian medical drama Nurses. The Global show, which has been renewed for a sophomore season, will travel to Australia (Foxtel), Germany (NBCUniversal International Networks), France (Warner TV), Africa (NBCUniversal International Networks), Belgium (Streamz and SBS), Netherlands (Talpa Network), Iceland (Siminn), Middle East, (Fox Network Group) and Turkey (FOXLIFE). A U.S. deal is also expected to be closed soon for the series, which follows five graduate nurses beginning their careers in a high-stakes hospital. Nurses is produced by ICF Films and eOne in association with Corus Entertainment, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.

iZen Launches UK Scripted Producer

iZen, the producer network with interests in the UK, Spain and the Middle East, is launching a British scripted company headed up by Mike Benson, MD of UK indie Chalkboard and director of iZen’s UK strategy. Clapperboard will aim to build on Chalkboard’s first drama commission, Cold Call, which was also the first original drama in Channel 5’s 22-year history. Clapperboard will hire senior scripted executives over the coming months. Benson said: “We want to offer a platform to help creators in the complex process of bringing their ideas to life, by giving them the necessary production and financial support, and the backing of a reliable international group with experience in the production of all scripted genres.”